How to make mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival

By Zhao Tong, Emily Holder, Li Yan, He Zhuoyan (People's Daily Online)    14:04, September 30, 2020

With many Chinese holidays there are special foods often given as gifts or eaten together with friends and family, and the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival is no exception.

Dating back thousands of years ago, mooncakes are a staple snack eaten to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. A time to visit loved ones, mooncakes are generally made round to symbolize the full moon and a time for family reunion.

Recently, People’s Daily Online host Emily Holder came down to a bakery to learn how to make mooncakes, sending her best wishes to everyone for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

