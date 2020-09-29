Lantern fair held in Jiangsu to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

Colorful lanterns are displayed during a lantern fair celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Zhouzhuang Township of Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 28, 2020. The lantern fair will last for a month. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
Trump’s seven minutes of nonsense brings U.S. into disrepute
Wonderland beyond imagination: explore Enshi in central Chi…
Xinjiang: What the media never reports
‘TikTok transaction’: ‘unequal treaties’ cannot be signed b…
TikTok’s seeking development in the U.S. is like asking a t…