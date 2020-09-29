Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 29, 2020
Lantern fair held in Jiangsu to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

(Xinhua)    09:10, September 29, 2020

CHINA-JIANGSU-KUNSHAN-MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL-LANTERN FAIR (CN)

Colorful lanterns are displayed during a lantern fair celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Zhouzhuang Township of Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 28, 2020. The lantern fair will last for a month. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)


