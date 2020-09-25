Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 25, 2020
People make mooncakes for upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival

(Xinhua)    16:45, September 25, 2020

Students make mooncakes at Huaguoyuan No. 3 Primary School in Nanming District of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 24, 2020. It is a tradition to eat mooncakes during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Oct. 1 this year. (Photo by Zhao Song/Xinhua)


