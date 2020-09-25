People make mooncakes for upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival

Students make mooncakes at Huaguoyuan No. 3 Primary School in Nanming District of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 24, 2020. It is a tradition to eat mooncakes during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Oct. 1 this year. (Photo by Zhao Song/Xinhua)
Trump’s seven minutes of nonsense brings U.S. into disrepute
Archeologists unearth ancient bronze pot containing alcohol…
Wonderland beyond imagination: explore Enshi in central Chi…
Commentary: U.S. hardliners on China are repeating historic…
South China’s Guangxi finds way out of poverty through catt…