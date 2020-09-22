Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated in Fiji with special Chinese cooking class

SUVA, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in Fiji celebrated on Tuesday this year's Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival with a group of Fijians who enjoyed delicious Chinese food, including mooncakes, and the beautiful photo exhibition about Chinese minorities.

The celebration took place in the China Cultural Center in Fiji which is located in downtown Suva, capital of Fiji. The Fijians included journalists from local newspaper the Fiji Sun, teachers, students and their parents from the Yat Sen Secondary School as well as the staff from the Fiji Post.

After visiting the photo exhibition, library and media room, the Fijians attended a Chinese cooking class which shows them how to cook the crab with garlic, chilly and green onion. This dish has a profound meaning as for Chinese, crabs symbolize harmony.

Besides having a good taste of the crab dish and some other traditional Chinese food, the Fijians also enjoyed a beautiful Chinese song related to the Mid-Autumn Festival. Everybody was surprised that the song was sung by two local Fijian girls, one from the Yat Sen Secondary School and anther from the University of the South Pacific (USP). Both of them are very fond of Chinese culture.

Anusha Chauhan, one of the girls, is a 14-year-old student from the Yat Sen Secondary School. She told Xinhua that "I feel very honored to participate in this event and it is the very big thing for me to sing in another language and I am very happy."

The Fijians voiced their satisfaction with the Chinese cultural experience, saying that the Chinese food, along with the beautiful photos, is amazing and more importantly, they have had chance to celebrate the traditional Chinese Moon Festival with their Chinese counterparts.

Sun Jie, director of the China Cultural Center in Fiji, told Xinhua that the Mid-Autumn Festival is a good occasion for family reunion. Chinese and Fijians are good friends.

"As the Mid-Autumn Festvial is approaching, our center especially organized this event of tasting Chinese dish with the aim of sharing the joy of celebrating our festival with our friendly local Fijians."