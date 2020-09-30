Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>People's Daily Online Exclusives

China's border police reunite with their families to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day

(People's Daily Online)    17:17, September 30, 2020
China's border police reunite with their families to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day
The police officers gather together with their families. (Photo/Wang Wei)

Since the beginning of this year, the police at the border inspection station at Shuikouguan, in south China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, have always kept in mind their duties and missions, observing the defense line in the prevention and control of the epidemic along the border.

On Sept. 28, the station invited the families of the police officers, so they could be reunited in the border areas to celebrate the National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival together.

The families of the police could feel the working environment of the officers. "It was not until I came here that I knew it was not easy for him, and I am proud of my husband," said Wei Mingli, the wife of a police officer at the station.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Bianji, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York