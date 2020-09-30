China's border police reunite with their families to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day

Since the beginning of this year, the police at the border inspection station at Shuikouguan, in south China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, have always kept in mind their duties and missions, observing the defense line in the prevention and control of the epidemic along the border.

On Sept. 28, the station invited the families of the police officers, so they could be reunited in the border areas to celebrate the National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival together.

The families of the police could feel the working environment of the officers. "It was not until I came here that I knew it was not easy for him, and I am proud of my husband," said Wei Mingli, the wife of a police officer at the station.