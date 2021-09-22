Home>>
University students celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in ten different languages
(People's Daily App) 10:51, September 22, 2021
China's university students are celebrating the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival in a creative way.
In this video released by Beijing International Studies University on Tuesday, students sing about a full moon, which usually represents a family reunion in Chinese traditional culture, to express their feeling in ten different languages. Check it out.
(Video source: Beijing International Studies University)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
