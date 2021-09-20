Kindergarten holds folk culture activity to greet upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Hebei

Xinhua) 10:09, September 20, 2021

A child learns to make mooncakes at a kindergarten in Lincheng County of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 19, 2021. The kindergarten held a folk culture activity on Sunday to greet the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival that falls on Sept. 21. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

