Monday, September 20, 2021

Kindergarten holds folk culture activity to greet upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Hebei

(Xinhua) 10:09, September 20, 2021

A child learns to make mooncakes at a kindergarten in Lincheng County of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 19, 2021. The kindergarten held a folk culture activity on Sunday to greet the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival that falls on Sept. 21. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)


