Home>>
Kindergarten holds folk culture activity to greet upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Hebei
(Xinhua) 10:09, September 20, 2021
A child learns to make mooncakes at a kindergarten in Lincheng County of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 19, 2021. The kindergarten held a folk culture activity on Sunday to greet the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival that falls on Sept. 21. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- Lion dance parade held in Toronto to celebrate upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival
- Under one moon | Drifters in China and afar share cherished Mid-Autumn Festival traditions
- National Day, Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated on Fuxing bullet train
- Beijing and Paris come together in cultural event to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival
- China's border police reunite with their families to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.