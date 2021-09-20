China's railways embrace Mid-Autumn Festival travel peak

Xinhua) 09:13, September 20, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's railways were expected to serve 10.5 million passenger trips Sunday, the first day of the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, as people tend to go home for family reunions or visit tourist attractions.

In coping with the rising passenger flow and COVID-19, railway departments have strengthened epidemic prevention and safety inspections and improved their services to ensure the safe and orderly travel of passengers.

More frequent disinfections have been carried out, with cleaning equipment running 24 hours a day in some stations. Inbound and outbound routes have also been re-arranged to avoid tie-ups.

As for aviation, the Beijing Capital International Airport was expected to handle about 307,500 passengers Sunday. All passengers must take temperature measurements, present their travel-code and health-code verification, wear masks, and stand at least one meter away from one another.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, one of the most significant traditional Chinese festivals, is usually marked by family reunions, enjoying sights of the full moon, and eating mooncakes.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)