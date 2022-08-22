Home>>
Fesitve atmosphere in Macao ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival
(Xinhua) 08:34, August 22, 2022
Festive installations in celebration of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival are seen in front of the Ruins of the St. Paul's in Macao, south China, Aug. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
