Ink Dances: 'Mid-Autumn Wonder Tour' reveals the boundless creativity of Chinese culture to New Zealand audiences

'Ink Dance Mid-Autumn' (Photo provided by China Cultural Centre in Wellington)

SYDNEY, Sept. 29 (People’s Daily Online) – The Chinese Cultural Centre in Wellington recently shared its series “Mid-Autumn Wonderful Tour”, a program celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival, to New Zealand netizens through its official social media accounts. The event was supported by the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Chinese Embassy in New Zealand.

The series was created around traditional Chinese folk custom, mythology, dance, calligraphy, murals, martial arts, opera and other intangible cultural heritage techniques. With the use of digital technology, the series has offered up an audio-visual feast to Chinese culture lovers in New Zealand and all over the world.

“Mid-Autumn Wonderful Tour” is structured as a “network drama within a network show”. This program is based on traditional Chinese culture, which is the sole focus of the entire program.

In the opening scene of the program “Autumn Moon Fete”, performers create a wonderful show and present good wishes to the audiences through the use of molten iron fireworks and a fire dragon dance.

In the dance “The Return of the Crane”, dancers dress up as cranes, showing the exquisite posture and beauty of the crane, highlighting the splendor of the mid-autumn moon, and sending forth their good wishes.

The creative dance “Ink Dance Mid-Autumn” fuses calligraphy with dance, using the dancers' physical bodies to elicit the beauty of Chinese calligraphy in a dynamic dance form. By using a variety of special effects when filming, this dance is able to showcase the enchanting power of traditional Chinese calligraphy.

“Shaolin Kung Fu” is a program that uses XR technology to wholeheartedly present dancers entering the world of murals and performing martial arts as monks to illustrate the majesty of Shaolin Kung Fu.

