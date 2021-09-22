Home>>
1,000 drones assemble in Greater Bay Area to help celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival
(People's Daily App) 10:14, September 22, 2021
1,000 drones assembled in the sky of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival on Tuesday evening.
The drones draw festive elements in the air including moon cakes and the fairy Chang'e, creating a modern traditonal show for residents.
(Compiled by Zhu Yingqi)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
