1,000 drones assemble in Greater Bay Area to help celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

(People's Daily App) 10:14, September 22, 2021

1,000 drones assembled in the sky of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival on Tuesday evening.

The drones draw festive elements in the air including moon cakes and the fairy Chang'e, creating a modern traditonal show for residents.

(Compiled by Zhu Yingqi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)