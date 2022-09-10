Chinese calligraphy, painting exhibition held in NYC to mark Mid-Autumn Festival

Xinhua) 12:11, September 10, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- A thematic exhibition of traditional Chinese calligraphy and painting works kicked off Friday in Flushing Chinatown of New York City on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Saturday this year.

The four-day exhibition presents over 90 works including around 10 pieces created by Western artists, said David Zhu, one of the organizers of the event and secretary general of American Chinese United Association.

Some of the works have full-moon scenes or denote artists' homesickness.

Zhu said the works are from artists themselves or collectors and some have been exhibited for the first time.

Artists also performed calligraphy on site.

Moreover, a panel discussion on artistic creation and Chinese culture was held Friday afternoon.

It's hoped that the exhibition would attract artists from different racial backgrounds, enhance China-U.S. cultural exchange and improve the acceptance of Chinese traditional culture, Zhu said.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is generally regarded as one of the most important traditional festivals in China and is marked on the 15th day of the eighth month on the Chinese lunar calendar. Traditionally the Chinese believe that a full moon is the symbol for family reunion.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)