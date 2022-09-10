Chinese calligraphy, painting exhibition held in NYC to mark Mid-Autumn Festival
NEW YORK, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- A thematic exhibition of traditional Chinese calligraphy and painting works kicked off Friday in Flushing Chinatown of New York City on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Saturday this year.
The four-day exhibition presents over 90 works including around 10 pieces created by Western artists, said David Zhu, one of the organizers of the event and secretary general of American Chinese United Association.
Some of the works have full-moon scenes or denote artists' homesickness.
Zhu said the works are from artists themselves or collectors and some have been exhibited for the first time.
Artists also performed calligraphy on site.
Moreover, a panel discussion on artistic creation and Chinese culture was held Friday afternoon.
It's hoped that the exhibition would attract artists from different racial backgrounds, enhance China-U.S. cultural exchange and improve the acceptance of Chinese traditional culture, Zhu said.
The Mid-Autumn Festival is generally regarded as one of the most important traditional festivals in China and is marked on the 15th day of the eighth month on the Chinese lunar calendar. Traditionally the Chinese believe that a full moon is the symbol for family reunion.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese tourists opting for short trips, moon-viewing tourism products over upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival
- Upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated in Macao
- Fesitve atmosphere in Macao ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival
- China Cultural Center in Wellington shares master paintings online: revel in Chinese ancients celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival
- Ink Dances: 'Mid-Autumn Wonder Tour' reveals the boundless creativity of Chinese culture to New Zealand audiences
- University students celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in ten different languages
- 1,000 drones assemble in Greater Bay Area to help celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival
- Kindergarten holds folk culture activity to greet upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Hebei
- China's railways embrace Mid-Autumn Festival travel peak
- Lion dance parade held in Toronto to celebrate upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.