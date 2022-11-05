Egypt celebrates 100th anniversary of discovery of King Tutankhamun tomb

People attend a ceremony to mark the centennial of the discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb at Luxor Temple in Luxor, Egypt, on Nov. 4, 2022. Egypt on Friday organized events to celebrate the centennial of the discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb in 1922. Tutankhamun, who ascended the throne at the age of nine and died at 19, is the world's best-known pharaoh of ancient Egypt. The young king ruled from 1332 BC to 1323 BC, during a period known as the New Kingdom in ancient Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Artists stage a concert to mark the centennial of the discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb at Luxor Temple in Luxor, Egypt, on Nov. 4, 2022. Egypt on Friday organized events to celebrate the centennial of the discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb in 1922. Tutankhamun, who ascended the throne at the age of nine and died at 19, is the world's best-known pharaoh of ancient Egypt. The young king ruled from 1332 BC to 1323 BC, during a period known as the New Kingdom in ancient Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People stand in front of a giant board showing the golden mask of King Tutankhamun during a celebration to mark the centennial of the discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb at Luxor Temple in Luxor, Egypt, on Nov. 4, 2022. Egypt on Friday organized events to celebrate the centennial of the discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb in 1922. Tutankhamun, who ascended the throne at the age of nine and died at 19, is the world's best-known pharaoh of ancient Egypt. The young king ruled from 1332 BC to 1323 BC, during a period known as the New Kingdom in ancient Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People visit the restored house of British archeologist Howard Carter, one of the discoverers of King Tutankhamun's tomb, in Luxor, Egypt, on Nov. 4, 2022. Egypt on Friday organized events to celebrate the centennial of the discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb in 1922. Tutankhamun, who ascended the throne at the age of nine and died at 19, is the world's best-known pharaoh of ancient Egypt. The young king ruled from 1332 BC to 1323 BC, during a period known as the New Kingdom in ancient Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People stand in front of a giant board showing the golden mask of King Tutankhamun during a celebration to mark the centennial of the discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb in Luxor, Egypt, on Nov. 4, 2022. Egypt on Friday organized events to celebrate the centennial of the discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb in 1922. Tutankhamun, who ascended the throne at the age of nine and died at 19, is the world's best-known pharaoh of ancient Egypt. The young king ruled from 1332 BC to 1323 BC, during a period known as the New Kingdom in ancient Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A tourist films inside the tomb of King Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt, Nov. 4, 2022. Egypt on Friday celebrated the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamun tomb on Nov. 4, 1922 by British archaeologist Howard Carter and his team. Tutankhamun, who ascended the throne at the age of nine (1332 BC) and died at 19 (1323 BC), is the world's best-known pharaoh of ancient Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Tourists film the mummy of King Tutankhamun at his tomb in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt, Nov. 4, 2022. Egypt on Friday celebrated the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamun tomb on Nov. 4, 1922 by British archaeologist Howard Carter and his team. Tutankhamun, who ascended the throne at the age of nine (1332 BC) and died at 19 (1323 BC), is the world's best-known pharaoh of ancient Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows King Tutankhamun's sarcophagus and wall paintings inside the king's tomb in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt. Egypt on Friday celebrated the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamun tomb on Nov. 4, 1922 by British archaeologist Howard Carter and his team. Tutankhamun, who ascended the throne at the age of nine (1332 BC) and died at 19 (1323 BC), is the world's best-known pharaoh of ancient Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

