Colorful Yunnan in four seasons

December 28, 2022

Covering an area of 394,000 square kilometers, southwest China’s Yunnan Province boasts diverse ecosystems, including mountains, forests, lakes, grasslands, and spectacular tourist attractions, including the famous Lugu Lake and “Ginkgo village”.

Follow People’s Daily Online on a virtual tour of this beautiful region through its different seasons.

January

Jingmai Mountain in Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, is covered in cherry blossoms, January 2022. (Photo/Li Fan)

Photo shows the cloud-shrouded mountains and valleys near Nujiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, January 2022. (Photo/Fu Hao)

February

On the day marking the Beginning of Spring, the first of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese lunar calendar, citizens enjoy the sight of beautiful tulips at a national wetland park in Kunming city, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, Feb. 4, 2022. (Photo/Li Faxing)

The campus of Yunnan University in Kunming city, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, is beautifully decorated with snow during a cold spell in late spring, Feb. 22, 2022. (Photo/Wang Wei)

March

A scenic area in Luoping county, Qujing city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, looks like a wonderful fairyland, March 7, 2022. (Photo/Mao Hong)

Migratory black-necked cranes in the Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes in Zhaotong city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, begin their journey back to northern China, March 2022. (Photo/Wu Taiping)

April

Photo shows a magnificent view of blooming azalea flowers in Cangshan Mountain in Dali city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, April 2022. Cangshan Mountain is home to more than 40 species of azalea flowers. (Photo/Yang Jipei)

People of the Yi ethnic group perform the Left Foot Dance at the March Meeting, a local traditional festival, in Mouding county, Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 27, 2022. (Photo/Hu Zunhui)

May

Photo shows gorgeous blue jacaranda blossoms on both sides of a road in Kunming city, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, May 2022. (Photo/Yang Wu)

Photo shows a stunning view of Lugu Lake at the border between southwest China's Sichuan and Yunnan provinces, May 14, 2022. (Photo/Cai Shujing)

June

Photo shows blooming ottelia acuminata, an aquatic species endemic to China, on Erhai Lake in southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 2022. (Photo/Wang Jicheng)

Countless butterflies emerge from chrysalises in the Honghe butterfly valley in southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 2022. (Photo/Luo Wenbin)

July

Photo shows a rare species of lotus flower in Puzhehei scenic area in Qiubei county, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 2022. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Qiubei county)

Photo shows a breathtaking summer view of a lake in Pudacuo National Park in Shangri-La, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, July 2022. (Photo/Cai Shujing)

August

Fisherman return with a full load on Yilong Lake in Shiping county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, August 2022. (Photo/Kong Bin)

A bird perches on a lotus flower in a pond in Tengchong city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, August 2022. (Photo/Zhu Yuan)

September

Photo shows a beautiful view of the terraced fields during harvest season in a village of Lushui city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, September 2022. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Lushui City)

Pheasant-tailed jacana chicks and adults forage in the Qinghuahai National Wetland Park in Baoshan city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, September 2022. The pheasant-tailed jacana is under national second-class protection in China. (Photo/Ma Yun)

October

Photo shows the colorful terraced fields in Lagu village, Lyuchun county, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, October 2022. (Photo/Li Jiandong)

Photo shows a beautiful view of Baima Snow Mountain in Deqin county, Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, after its first snowfall of the autumn, October 2022. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Deqin county)

November

Tourists enjoy the view of birds hovering over Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, November 2022. (Photo/Zhao Yu)

Photo shows a spectacular view of the ginkgo trees in a village in Tengchong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The village boasts more than 30,000 ginkgo trees covering an area of over 10,000 mu (666.7 hectares), and has become a hot tourist destination. (Photo/Liu Zhengfan)

December

Photo shows the stunning winter scenery of the Shilin scenic zone in Shilin Yi Autonomous County, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, December 2022. (Photo/Cai Shujing)

Photo shows a gorgeous winter view of a wetland of dawn redwoods in Dianwei village, Panlong district, Kunming city, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, December 2022. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Panlong district)

