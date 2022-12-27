Gorgeous rime scenery of Xunke county in NE China’s Heilongjiang

People's Daily Online) 15:56, December 27, 2022

Stunning rime scenery of Xunke county, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo/Wang Zhi)

Dapingtai Rime Scenic Spot in Xunke county, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has been turned into a magnificent picture featuring rime scenery after the temperature in the county dropped to minus 30 degrees Celsius in the last few days.

As the Kuerbin River in Xunke county rushes along its course with turbulent rapids, light water mist slowly rises from the river and forms patches of mist that curl in the trees covered with rime on both banks of the river. As it meets the cold branches, the mist eventually congeals into snow-white rime.

Xunke county has been dubbed the “rime capital of north China”. In 2022, the Dapingtai Rime Scenic Spot in the county was listed among the first batch of spots for enjoying weather and climate-related scenery in China.

