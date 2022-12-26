We Are China

Wintering whooper swans seen at Yellow River in NW China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 08:57, December 26, 2022

Wintering whooper swans are seen at the Yellow River in Hualong Hui Autonomous County of Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

