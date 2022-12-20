Home>>
Gorgeous rime scenery
(People's Daily App) 14:32, December 20, 2022
Rime - or rime ice - refers to a covering of tiny ice crystals on a cold surface, and is caused by the rapid freezing of water droplets on impact with an object.
Click on the video to see a dreamlike rime wonderland!
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.