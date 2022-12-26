Spectacular rime scenery of Jinnao Mountain in SE China’s Fujian

People's Daily Online) 16:56, December 26, 2022

Photo shows the rime scenery of Jinnao Mountain in Jianning county, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/Yang Qinghua)

Jinnao Mountain in Jianning county, southeast China’s Fujian Province, a famous mountain dubbed “the highest peak in Fujian”, is embellished with crystal-like rime ice due to the strong, cold air.

The trees and bushes all over the mountain are covered with beautiful rime. The mountain itself offers views that make visitors feel as if they are in a winter wonderland.

Situated in a national nature reserve, Jinnao Mountain is a good habitat for rare wildlife and a valuable gene pool. With a forest coverage rate of 95 percent, the mountain is also the main source of Fujian’s “mother river” – the Minjiang River.

