In pics: Christmas celebration in Tokyo, Japan
People walk along a street with Christmas lights in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
People enjoy a music show to celebrate Christmas and upcoming new year at the Ebisu Garden Place in Ebisu, Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
People rest under trees with Christmas lights at the Ebisu Garden Place in Ebisu, Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
People take selfies under trees with Christmas lights at the Ebisu Garden Place in Ebisu, Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
People visit the Ebisu Garden Place on the Christmas Day in Ebisu, Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
People take selfies under a tree with Christmas lights at the Ebisu Garden Place in Ebisu, Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
