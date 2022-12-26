We Are China

In pics: Christmas celebration in Tokyo, Japan

Xinhua) 10:08, December 26, 2022

People walk along a street with Christmas lights in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People enjoy a music show to celebrate Christmas and upcoming new year at the Ebisu Garden Place in Ebisu, Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People rest under trees with Christmas lights at the Ebisu Garden Place in Ebisu, Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People take selfies under trees with Christmas lights at the Ebisu Garden Place in Ebisu, Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People visit the Ebisu Garden Place on the Christmas Day in Ebisu, Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

People take selfies under a tree with Christmas lights at the Ebisu Garden Place in Ebisu, Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

