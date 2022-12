We Are China

People across world ready for Christmas celebration

Xinhua) 08:28, December 23, 2022

A man takes selfies in front of Christmas decorations in Damascus, Syria, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

People look at Christmas decorations in Damascus, Syria, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

People look at Christmas decorations in Damascus, Syria, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

A woman poses for photos among Christmas decorations in Damascus, Syria, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

People stand in front of a light installation at a Christmas light exhibition in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

People sit on a light installation at a Christmas light exhibition in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

A visitor is seen with a light installation at a Christmas light exhibition in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

A visitor looks at a light installation at a Christmas light exhibition in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

People look at a light installation at a Christmas light exhibition in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

A vendor shows a baguette at a Christmas market in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People visit a Christmas market in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People visit a Christmas market in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People visit a Christmas market in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People visit a Christmas market in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

