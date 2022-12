We Are China

In pics: traditional Christmas Santa Claus charity run in Riga, Latvia

Xinhua) 15:32, December 12, 2022

People dressed in Santa Claus costumes take part in a traditional Christmas Santa Claus charity run in Riga, Latvia, on Dec. 11, 2022. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

People dressed in Santa Claus costumes take part in a traditional Christmas Santa Claus charity run in Riga, Latvia, on Dec. 11, 2022. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

People dressed in Santa Claus costumes take part in a traditional Christmas Santa Claus charity run in Riga, Latvia, on Dec. 11, 2022. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

People dressed in Santa Claus costumes take part in a traditional Christmas Santa Claus charity run in Riga, Latvia, on Dec. 11, 2022. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

A dog dressed in Santa Claus costume is seen during the traditional Christmas Santa Claus charity run in Riga, Latvia, on Dec. 11, 2022. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)