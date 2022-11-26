Presidents of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania discuss regional security
VILNIUS, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda hosted a meeting in Kaunas, the country's second largest city, on Friday with his counterparts from Latvia, Poland and Romania to discuss security and defense, and the reinforcement of the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
The four presidents also attended the international symposium titled "The Idea of Europe" hosted by the Vytautas Magnus University.
At their meeting, the presidents adopted a joint statement on regional security and Euro-Atlantic integration.
According to Nauseda, Europe is currently experiencing a string of serious challenges, with energy security and the protection of Europe among the most urgent ones.
Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the current cost-of-living crisis has the potential to spark unrest in Europe.
