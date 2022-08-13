FM spokesperson announces China's sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications

Xinhua) 10:44, August 13, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday announced sanctions on Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Lithuania Agne Vaiciukeviciute, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that Vaiciukeviciute visited China's Taiwan region. The visit tramples on the one-China principle, seriously interferes in China's internal affairs, and undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In response to the egregious and provocative act of Vaiciukeviciute, China decides to adopt sanctions on Vaiciukeviciute, to suspend all forms of exchange with the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Lithuania, and to suspend exchange and cooperation with Lithuania in the field of international road transport, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)