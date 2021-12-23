Lithuania should not solicit U.S. support: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:21, December 23, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Lithuania should face the crux of the difficulties in the relations with China, reflect upon itself, and admit seriously and correct mistakes, instead of soliciting U.S. support, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to recent comments by the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accusing China of so-called economic coercion on Lithuania and pledging to work with like-minded countries to push back against China's so-called coercive diplomatic and economic behavior.

"The Lithuanian side bears the sole responsibility for the severe difficulties in China-Lithuania relations," Zhao said, adding that the claim that China's authorities "are not clearing Lithuanian shipments" and that "they are rejecting import applications from Lithuania" is not true.

He said the U.S. takes the opportunity to make groundless accusations against China, only to expose its real motive to drive a wedge. "The U.S. leads the world in terms of economic and military coercion, which has drawn wide criticism from the world."

Urging Lithuania to admit seriously and correct mistakes rather than soliciting U.S. support, Zhao said the U.S. side should be objective and unbiased, and stop distorting facts and fanning flames.

