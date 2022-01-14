Majority Lithuanians oppose Vilnius' policy on China, poll shows

Xinhua) 13:20, January 14, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 60 percent of surveyed Lithuanians oppose Vilnius' current policy toward China, while only 13 percent support it, according to a recent survey conducted by a private company on behalf of the country's foreign ministry.

With 21 percent of respondents rating "very negatively" and 37 percent "negatively" about the policy, the poll added to the mounting pressure on the ministry.

The poll's results came after Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda last week acknowledged the country had made "a mistake" by allowing the establishment of a "representative office" in Vilnius bearing the name of Taiwan instead of Taipei.

In response, Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said recognizing one's mistake is a right step, but "it is more important to take actions" to return to the right track of upholding the one-China principle.

