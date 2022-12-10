Universal Studios Hollywood attracts tourists with holiday festivities

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, in the western U.S. state of California, is presenting a variety of holiday activities to attract tourists.

The holiday activities include fan favorites "Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" and "Grinchmas," and other festivities.

"Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" brings the spirit of the holiday season to the village of Hogsmead, an all-wizarding village in Harry Potter. The village is transformed with festive dcor and merriment.

Visitors can savor hot butterbeer while enjoying a capella performance from the Hogwarts Frog Choir.

In the section of "Grinchmas," located in the heart of the theme park, a topsy-turvy 65 foot-tall Christmas tree is decorated with hundreds of ornaments and thousands of LED lights.

Guests could take photos with Grinch and his faithful dog Max, and listen to Grinch telling his story.

Grinch is a fictional character in renowned Christmas fantasy comedy film.

"Happy Christmas! Happy holidays! Hope your new year and holiday season goes great!" Grinch conveyed holiday wishes to Chinese fans through Xinhua camera.

The holiday activities run through Jan. 1 next year.

