We Are China

Christmas decorations seen in Nice, France

Xinhua) 15:30, December 07, 2022

Christmas decorations are seen in Nice, France, Dec. 5, 2022. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

Christmas decorations are seen in Nice, France, Dec. 5, 2022. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

Christmas decorations are seen in Nice, France, Dec. 5, 2022. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

Christmas decorations are seen in Nice, France, Dec. 5, 2022. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)