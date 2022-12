People view vintage Christmas window displays in Vancouver

Xinhua) 08:36, December 13, 2022

A girl looks at vintage Christmas window displays at Canada Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Dec. 12, 2022. The vintage Christmas window displays are now for viewing here as part of the Christmas highlights in Vancouver. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

