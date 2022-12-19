We Are China

Christmas event held in Athens, Greece

Xinhua) 15:31, December 19, 2022

A performer attends a Christmas event at Omonoia square in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

Two girls dressed as fairies pose by a Christmas tree in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

The Big Band of the Municipality of Athens plays Christmas songs at a Christmas event at Omonoia square in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

