We Are China

People visit Christmas market in Beirut, Lebanon

Xinhua) 14:57, December 24, 2022

A Christmas tree in a small car is seen at a Christmas market in Beirut, Lebanon, on Dec. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

People buy balloons at a Christmas market in Beirut, Lebanon, on Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

A man prepares food at a Christmas market in Beirut, Lebanon, on Dec. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

Children have fun in a small car at a Christmas market in Beirut, Lebanon, on Dec. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

A man dressed in Santa Claus costume is seen at a Christmas market in Beirut, Lebanon, on Dec. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

Children and a man dressed in Santa Claus costume pose for photos at a Christmas market in Beirut, Lebanon, on Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Kou Jie)