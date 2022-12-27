Stunning view of jigsaw-like ice at Bosten Lake, NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 10:58, December 27, 2022

Bosten Lake in Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, showcases a stunning scene in which the ice resembled pieces of a jigsaw puzzle. (Photo/Gongqikejiafu)

A stunning scene was recently seen at Bosten Lake in Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in which the ice resembled pieces of a jigsaw puzzle.

This phenomenon appeared as the thinner parts of the ice cracked due to the day-night temperature difference. Some pieces of ice were pushed ashore and piled up on the bank.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)