Ice lantern fair opens for free in Harbin

Ecns.cn) 16:09, January 06, 2022

Children play on an ice slide at an ice lantern fair in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo: China News service/Jiang Hui)

The ice lantern fair entered its 48th year in 2022. Themed on “Ice lanterns to light up the Winter Olympics,” the gala this year opened for free.

