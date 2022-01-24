Icefalls in Daxinganling create scenes of 'Ice Age'

Ecns.cn) 13:50, January 24, 2022

Icefalls hang in the air, forming countless crystal icicles in Ali River National Forest Park, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, as the temperature dropped below minus 30 degrees Celsius. (Photo: China News Service/Luan Weijing)

