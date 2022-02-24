Languages

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Natural ice cubes in NE China attract visitors

(Ecns.cn) 13:19, February 24, 2022

Tourists pose for photos before a pile of blue ice cubes at Jingyuetan National Scenic Area in Changchun City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)

These ice cubes are naturally frozen ones in reservoir.


