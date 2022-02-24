Home>>
Natural ice cubes in NE China attract visitors
(Ecns.cn) 13:19, February 24, 2022
Tourists pose for photos before a pile of blue ice cubes at Jingyuetan National Scenic Area in Changchun City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)
These ice cubes are naturally frozen ones in reservoir.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.