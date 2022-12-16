Home>>
Ice harvesting
(People's Daily App) 15:44, December 16, 2022
Workers collect slabs of ice from the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province. The ice slabs will be used to build the structures in Harbin Ice and Snow World Park, China's largest ice-themed park.
