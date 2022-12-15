We Are China

Trial run of Mile-Mengzi high-speed railway in Yunnan, SW China

Xinhua) 10:22, December 15, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows Kaiyuannan Railway Station of Mile-Mengzi high-speed railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

The 107-km Mile-Mengzi high-speed railway will link the cities of Mile and Mengzi, both located in Yunnan's Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture. Passenger trains operating on the railway are due to travel at 250 km per hour.

This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows a service center at Kaiyuannan Railway Station of Mile-Mengzi high-speed railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Conductors pose for a photo on a trial running train of Mile-Mengzi high-speed railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

A railway staff member works at Kaiyuannan Railway Station of Mile-Mengzi high-speed railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Conductors perform on a trial running train of Mile-Mengzi high-speed railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows Honghe Railway Station of Mile-Mengzi high-speed railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

A railway constructor and his family members pose for a photo at Honghe Railway Station of Mile-Mengzi high-speed railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

