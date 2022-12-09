Home>>
High-altitude railway bridge successfully rotated into place
(People's Daily App) 15:51, December 09, 2022
A cast-in-place segment of a high-altitude railway was rotated into place in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province. The section of the Line 10 subway is 2 meters wide and 70 meters long. The total weight of the bridge is 7,900 tons.
(Produced by Zha Xinyue and Dong Feng)
