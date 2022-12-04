China-Laos freight trains improve cargo transportation efficiency

Xinhua) 11:06, December 04, 2022

Customs officers inspect a China-Laos cargo train before its departure in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

CHONGQING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- By the end of November, the customs of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality had launched 263 China-Laos freight trains carrying a total of 5,720 TEUs of containers, with the overall value of cargo exceeding 800 million yuan (about 113.4 million U.S. dollars).

"The regular operation of the China-Laos freight train has opened a more convenient export channel for high-quality products made in Chongqing to enter the ASEAN market," said a staff member with the New Land-Sea Corridor Operation Co., Ltd.

It only takes four to five days to transport these goods via the China-Laos Railway, which saves more than 20 days compared with traditional sea transportation, significantly improving the cargo transportation efficiency from inland China to Southeast Asia, said the staff member.

The China-Laos Railway, which kicked off operations in December 2021, stretches over 1,000 km, linking Kunming, capital of China's Yunnan Province, with Vientiane.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)