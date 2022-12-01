China's top legislator meets with Lao president

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu met with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, on Wednesday in Beijing.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China and Laos are friendly neighboring socialist countries and a community with a shared future of strategic significance. Under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and countries, China-Laos relations have entered their best period in history.

The NPC will provide a legal guarantee for building China into a modern socialist country in all respects and is willing to work with the Lao National Assembly to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, deepen exchanges and cooperation, and contribute to pushing China-Laos ties to a new high, he added.

Thongloun thanked the NPC for providing valuable support and assistance to Lao legislatures, adding that the Lao National Assembly is willing to strengthen exchange of experience on governance with the NPC and promote the greater development of relations between the two parties and two countries.

