Lao president to visit China
(Xinhua) 11:31, November 24, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, will pay a state visit to China from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 at the invitation of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president.
Hu Zhaoming, spokesperson for the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the announcement on Thursday.
