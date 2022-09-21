Home>>
China, Laos sign cooperation memorandum on RMB clearing in Laos
(Xinhua) 10:21, September 21, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the central bank of Laos on the establishment of renminbi (RMB) clearing arrangements in Laos.
The arrangements will help enterprises and financial institutions in the two countries conduct cross-border transactions using the RMB, according to a statement on the People's Bank of China website on Tuesday.
It will also further facilitate bilateral trade and investment, the bank said.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong bills issuance well received: PBOC
- China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos
- China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos
- China's central bank to cut forex reserve requirement ratio by 2 percentage points
- China's governance experience sheds light on development of Laos
- China's central bank cuts policy interest rates to bolster real economy
- China's central bank adds liquidity via operations
- China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos
- China, Laos vow to build unbreakable community with shared future
- BRI has improved livelihood of Lao people: retired principal of Lao primary school
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.