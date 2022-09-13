Home>>
China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos
(Xinhua) 11:11, September 13, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank on Tuesday conducted 2 billion yuan (about 290 million U.S. dollars) of reverse repos to maintain liquidity in the banking system.
The interest rate for the seven-day reverse repos was set at 2 percent, according to the People's Bank of China.
The move aims to keep stable liquidity in the banking system, the central bank said.
A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.
