China's central bank adds liquidity via operations

Xinhua) 10:20, August 15, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank on Monday added liquidity to the banking system through operations of medium-term lending facility (MLF) and reverse repos.

The People's Bank of China injected 400 billion yuan (about 59.34 billion U.S. dollars) into the market through one-year MLF with an interest rate of 2.75 percent.

The MLF tool was introduced in 2014 to help commercial and policy banks maintain liquidity by allowing them to borrow from the central bank using securities as collateral.

The central bank also conducted seven-day reverse repos worth 2 billion yuan at an interest rate of 2 percent.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

