China's central bank adds liquidity via operations
BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank on Monday added liquidity to the banking system through operations of medium-term lending facility (MLF) and reverse repos.
The People's Bank of China injected 400 billion yuan (about 59.34 billion U.S. dollars) into the market through one-year MLF with an interest rate of 2.75 percent.
The MLF tool was introduced in 2014 to help commercial and policy banks maintain liquidity by allowing them to borrow from the central bank using securities as collateral.
The central bank also conducted seven-day reverse repos worth 2 billion yuan at an interest rate of 2 percent.
A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos
- China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos
- PBOC eyes tasks to keep economy on firm footing
- China's two policy banks to raise 300 bln yuan to finance major projects
- China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos
- China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos
- Experts see ample policy space to sustain growth
- China's central bank issues 5 bln yuan of bills in Hong Kong
- PBOC steps up support for real economy
- Chinese financial institutions' outstanding loans up 11.4 pct
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.