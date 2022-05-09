Chinese financial institutions' outstanding loans up 11.4 pct

Xinhua) 10:34, May 09, 2022

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Outstanding loans extended by China's financial institutions came in at 201.01 trillion yuan (about 30.3 trillion U.S. dollars) by the end of the first quarter (Q1), central bank data showed.

The figure represents an 11.4 percent year on year rise, according to the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

In the first quarter, new yuan-denominated loans totaled 8.34 trillion yuan, an increase of 663.6 billion yuan from a year ago, the PBOC said.

Loans in inclusive finance maintained rapid growth, with a balance of 28.48 trillion yuan reported at the end of Q1, up 21.4 percent year on year, according to the PBOC.

Meanwhile, the balance of green loans in both domestic and foreign currencies was 18.07 trillion yuan, up 38.6 percent from a year ago, the data showed.

Outstanding loans extended to green infrastructure upgrading, clean energy, as well as energy conservation and environmental protection reported year-on-year growth of over 30 percent, said the PBOC.

