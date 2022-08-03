China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos

Xinhua) 11:01, August 03, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank Wednesday conducted 2 billion yuan (about 294.93 million U.S. dollars) of reverse repos to maintain liquidity in the banking system.

The interest rate for the seven-day reverse repos was set at 2.1 percent, according to the People's Bank of China.

The move aims to keep stable liquidity in the banking system, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

