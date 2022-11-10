China-Laos Railway hailed for quality service during That Luang Festival

Xinhua) 10:11, November 10, 2022

VIENTIANE, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The China-Laos Railway has received approval from Lao people including Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh for its quality service during the That Luang Festival.

The That Luang Festival, running from Nov. 6 to 8 this year, is the most important religious festival in Laos. It is observed by the Lao people from all around the country and has attracted large crowds, including visitors from other countries.

Yuan Minghao, general manager of the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC), a joint venture based in Lao capital Vientiane and responsible for the operation of the railway's Lao section, told Xinhua on Wednesday that his company has increased its transport capacity on Nov. 4 to 8 for the festival.

Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh visited the LCRC booth at the That Luang Festival fair last Friday.

The prime minister said he appreciated the LCRC's efforts in predicting and making plans for the peak of railway passenger flow in advance, expanding the Lane Xang EMU trains' capacity, and facilitating people from neighboring provinces to take trains to Vientiane to participate in the That Luang Festival with high-quality service.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)