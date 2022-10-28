Singing training program helps promote China-Laos cultural exchange

Xinhua) 13:53, October 28, 2022

VIENTIANE, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- An online singing training program and Chinese song singing contest have worked to boost cultural exchanges between China and Laos.

The online singing training program is one of the cooperation projects between the China Cultural Center in Laos and the Culture and Tourism Department of China's northeastern Liaoning Province, which opened for registration on Oct. 11.

More than 80 Lao people applied for the training and 50 were selected by the China Cultural Center in Laos and received training from Oct. 17.

During the online training, the participants learned singing techniques including pronunciation, rhythm and others, which was taught by Li Donghai, a member of the Chinese Musicians Association.

The Chinese song singing contest was held in Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday. The jury selected 10 contestants from the 50 trainees for the finals based on their singing and performance.

