China's top political advisor meets with Lao president

Xinhua) 08:59, December 02, 2022

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, meets with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Lao president, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, met with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Lao president, on Thursday.

Wang said the new significant consensus reached between the two countries' leaders on advancing the building of a community with a shared future for China and Laos has pointed out directions for developing ties between the two parties and the two countries under new circumstances.

Noting China and Laos are socialist friendly neighbors, Wang said China highly appreciates LPRP's efforts to constantly strengthen the building of the party itself and the massive achievements in economic and social development under its leadership.

The CPPCC is ready to work with the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) to implement the consensus and deepen all-level exchanges to further contribute to their respective development of the party and the country as well as the building of a community with a shared future for China and Laos.

While highly appreciating the massive achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Thongloun said it is believed that the LFNC and the CPPCC will enhance communications and further consolidate popular support to contribute to developing bilateral relations.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)