World's first high-speed railway in extremely low temperatures transports 670 mln passengers in 10 years

Xinhua) 16:12, December 02, 2022

SHENYANG, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The world's first high-speed railway operating at high latitudes and extremely low temperatures in winter, Harbin-Dalian high-speed railway, has transported 670 million passengers since it began service ten years ago.

On Dec. 1, 2012, the 921-km railway linking the northeastern city of Harbin and port city of Dalian came into service.

As of Thursday, it has launched 739,000 multiple-unit trains and run a total of over 671 million km over the past decade, according to China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

The Harbin-Dalian high-speed railway, which allows trains to run at a top speed of 300 km per hour, is located in a region at high latitudes with frequent rain, snow, and freezing weather. The maximum temperature difference between winter and summer along the route can reach more than 70 degrees Celsius.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)