Container throughput via land-sea trade corridor posts strong growth in Jan-Nov

Xinhua) 14:50, December 09, 2022

NANNING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Container throughput of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor witnessed robust growth in the first 11 months of 2022, according to the railway authority in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Data from the China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd. showed that during this period, a total of 687,100 TEUs of goods were carried by the freight train service along this trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese provinces and ASEAN countries -- up 18.9 percent year on year.

Launched in 2017, train routes along the passage have so far been connected with 17 Chinese provincial-level regions. Goods in more than 640 categories are transported via this trade route.

Taking advantage of the Beibu Gulf Port, Guangxi has coordinated customs and trade firms to optimize the traffic flow and facilitate the passing of rail-sea intermodal trains. This provides strong support to the integration of transportation, logistics, commerce and industry along the route.

Guangxi's Beibu Gulf serves as an important transit point in the corridor and is the closest gateway to the sea for China's inland provinces. A total of 52 shipping routes link the Beibu Gulf Port with over 150 ports across the world.

